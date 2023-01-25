'They go above and beyond': St George and Shire residents honoured on Australia Day

Eleven residents of St George and Sutherland Shire have been recognised for distinguished and conspicuous service on Australia Day.
They are among 1047 Australians honoured with awards in the Order of Australia and meritorious awards, which include public service and emergency services medals.
Governor-General David Hurley said, "The recipients have had a significant impact at the local, national and international level and are, quite simply, inspiring".
"They go above and beyond, are from all over the country, and contribute every day in every way imaginable. These are the people who see us through good times and bad. They're the first to show up and the last to leave."
St George and Sutherland Shire recipients include:
Member of the Order of Australia (AM)
Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)
Meritorious
Their stories will be shared on the Leader website and in next week's print edition.
Information has been collated according to a residential postcode list, supplied by the Governor General's office and other authorities.
If you know of any other award recipients who have a strong connection with St George and Sutherland Shire, but now live outside the region, you can let us know by emailing: leadernews@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
