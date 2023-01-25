St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

List of Australia Day awards for residents of St George and Sutherland Shire

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:35am, first published 6:00am
'They go above and beyond': St George and Shire residents honoured on Australia Day

Eleven residents of St George and Sutherland Shire have been recognised for distinguished and conspicuous service on Australia Day.

