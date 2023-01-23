St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Georges River in good hands for future generations

Updated January 24 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:24am
Georges River mayor Nick Katris.

Late last year I visited students at Connells Point Public School as they started their involvement in a special environmental education program to decrease litter and pollution in the Georges River.

Local News

