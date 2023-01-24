Gerringong the perfect location for the ultimate surf shop Advertising Feature

Scenic Gerringong provides the perfect backdrop for the impressive store. Picture supplied

Natural Necessity Surf Shop is located in the beautiful seaside town of Gerringong and is Australia's largest independent surf shop.

You will find more than 200 labels of surf and fashion and thousands of swimwear pieces.

There are also more than 1000 surfboards in stock and 100 demo boards so you can try the board that interests you - or one similar - before you buy. The demo charge will be refunded when you buy a board.

The Natural Necessity Surf Shop journey started 47 years ago in a tree house at the legendary surf break Angourie.

Since then Kent Ladkin and his family have created a business that employs more than 50 people and is the cornerstone of the local community.

"Everyone is stoked to be working here," Kent said. "They know that they're part of an ethical organisation that brings happiness to people."

Natural Necessity Surf Shop offers two huge floors dedicated to fashion and surf hardware. There's also the in-house cafe - Perfect Break - that serves wholesome food, organic coffee and fresh natural juices.

Proudly owned and run by Kent and Viv Ladkin and their three sons for 47 years, Natural Necessity is not your average surf shop.

The store has evolved by carefully choosing from the best of hundreds of brands including the big names such as Billabong, Quiksilver, Seafolly and Rusty.

Kent and his buying team are always willing to try out new labels as well.

"The hardware division is huge with more than 1000 wetsuits and dozens of paddleboard models as well as the massive selection of surfboards," Kent said.

"People come from all over Australia to visit the shop and it's not unusual for women to travel three hours to buy a swimsuit there."

Kent said Gerringong is a beautiful coastal resort town with the legendary Seven Mile and Werri beaches which are perfect for beginners through to the world class surfers like Sallly Fitzgibbons and Tyler Wright, who live in the town.

"Gerringong also offers the amazing coastal walk to Kiama, the Seven Mile Beach National Park walking trail and a host of great restaurants, some with panoramic views," he said.

"It's only an hour's drive from Sutherland and, with the new freeway all the way, it's an easy trip.

"The Natural Necessity staff and the Ladkin family would love to see you pop in to enjoy an organic coffee and experience the phenomenon which is Natural Necessity Surf Shop in Gerringong.

"And if you can't make it in person then the online store offers a huge range of surf and fashion. You are sure to find something you love." For details go to: www.naturalnecessity.com.au.

It's not unusual for women to travel three hours to buy a swimsuit at Natural Necessity Surf Shop. Picture supplied