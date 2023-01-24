Early Learning Centre's holistic approach caters for every child Advertising Feature

Thrive Early Learning Centre at Blakehurst is purpose-built to enhance creative play. Picture supplied

The School Transition program has been designed to guide educators and support families

Thrive Early Learning Centres believe early childhood years are the most critical to a child's development.

Their holistic approach to high quality early learning embraces the social, emotional, physical and cognitive abilities of every child.

They offer children in their care nutritious and freshly cooked meals and inspiring learning environments in a centre that is purpose-built to enhance creative play.

There's also a School Transition Program, a physical activity program and a French language program all taught by a talented team of teachers and educators.

Their School Transition program is created with the Early Years Learning Framework and uniquely designed to embed the Thrive philosophy and learning pillars.

Thrive Blakehurst centre support Brooke Doherty said there was a misconception that children need to be ready in an academic manner for school.

"There is no standard which children need to meet to be accepted into school," she said. "Every child is unique and will reach their developmental milestones and outcomes in their own time. Every play experience is part of school preparation."

Mrs Doherty said the Thrive program aimed to cater for each child's development cycle. "The School Transition program has been designed to guide educators and support families in their child's journey of school readiness and be delivered within the flexible curriculum," she said.

"Children engage with the program in a playful and autonomous way and our educators are there to support them.

"When the program is implemented, it is done so in a holistic way, allowing children to choose when they would like to engage with an experience.

"For example, if over the period of January to March the program outlined that children would learn to express their emotions this would be offered to the children using a range of ways, such as books, puppets, dress ups, singing, group time discussions, visual aids, yoga and meditation.

"Each of these experiences support children in learning about their own emotions and helps them to manage them. Planning a range of ways in which children can achieve an outlined goal ensures each child's individual learning needs and interests are taken into consideration."

By applying a holistic approach to learning, the foundations of the program are integrated into the wider curriculum in a way which ensures each child can learn, grow and achieve, Mrs Doherty said.