Better Health Tai Chi Chuan was founded 39 years ago by Dr Paul Lam.
The non-profit school in Narwee is dedicated to empowering people in the local community to improve their health and immunity.
They have also taken part in medical research in conjunction with St George Hospital and University of NSW.
As the new year kicks off the school is ready to welcome new participants interested in improving their quality life.
Dr Lam said the friendly instructors are all fully qualified and certified by the NSW Government.
"Tai chi is proven by many studies to improve immunity, giving us a better chance against all germs," Dr Lam said.
"Being healthy makes life more enjoyable, and we have more freedom to do things. Tai chi improves almost all aspects of health, as shown by more than 500 medical studies."
One particular study conducted by Professor Leigh Callahan from the University of North Carolina certainly helps to prove Dr Lam's point.
A group of 354 subjects with arthritis were divided into two groups: tai chi and wait list.
After eight weeks the tai chi group had significant pain relief and were able to do more of their daily activities.
With its origins in ancient China, Tai chi's movements look gentle, graceful and seemingly effortless.
"The flowing movements are like water in a river," Dr Lam said.
"Beneath the tranquil surface there is a current with immense power - the power for healing and inner strength."
Tai chi exercises all your muscles and ligaments. Stronger muscles support and protect the joints allowing you to do more.
It improves flexibility which can help reduce pain. It also improves cardiovascular fitness and can enhance healing.
"Tai chi is a pleasurable mind and body exercise that brings tranquility to relieve stress and reduce pain," Dr Lam said.
"Today's busy lifestyles mean we are doing too much, too fast and have too much stress. We are built to have fastness for quick action and slowness for recovery and relaxation and we need both to be in balance," he said.
"Tai chi brings us slowness and mindfulness to balance out the rushing and bring us back to nature."
"The best way to find out about tai chi is to try it.
"Our experienced instructors will work with everyone in any level of tai chi."
To find out more about the benefits of tai chi and Dr Lam's classes you can visit the website at www.betterhealthtcc.com.au.
All Starz Performing Arts are celebrating their 21st year in Peakhurst.
Thousands of former students recall their years at All Starz with fond memories and a shared love of dance, singing and acting.
It's not uncommon to see a former student bring up their child to start their dance journey as the second generation in that family.
Director Mitchell Hicks said All Starz has 30 dedicated teachers and staff that keep the dream alive for hundreds of young dancers every week.
"Local students aged from two to 18 call All Starz their second home," Mitchell said.
"All Starz caters to every performing arts stream, from elite students training to become professional dancers and performers, to students who want to attend a couple of classes weekly for fun, friendship and fitness."
There are classes running six days a week for local preschoolers to attend Ready Set Dance, the program which has been recognised as the best preschool activity at the prestigious "What's on for Kids" awards in 2021.
"Our amazing team of teachers pride themselves on giving the best classes to all our students, particularly our preschoolers," Mitchell said.
"The joy that dance and music brings to our preschoolers is contagious, and it's no surprise that our little dancers often bring their friends along to join in the fun.
"Our Ready Set Dance teachers love to see how their class will often become a preschooler's favourite part of their week."
Ready Set Dance classes combine jazz, tap, hip hop and singing all in one lesson.
The well recognised program is endorsed by early learning experts and aims to focus on three key elements; confidence, coordination and creativity.
Mitchell said the greatest thing about All Starz was the community it has created along the way. "Local families are brought together weekly by their kid's love of dance and performing," he said.
"And our fabulous teachers also visit local pre-schools to sprinkle the Ready Set Dance magic on little movers and shakers.
"All Starz prides itself on giving back to the community through various events throughout the year. Lime for Lymphoma and Wear It Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness are some notable charities All Starz supports, with students dressing up for class and donating money to these valuable causes."
To find out more about All Starz Performing Arts' class schedule visit their website at www.allstarz.com.au.
Planetdance has been the leading dance school in Menai for 20 years.
Director Mitchell Hicks said in that time thousands of dancers have sashayed through its doors, with many forging professional careers.
Former students are currently in the cast of the smash hit musical Hamilton as well as members of the Sydney Dance Company.
This year, two students will join the children's cast of the much loved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat playing at the Capitol Theatre in February.
Mitchell said Leila Gruggen and Ashlynne Garnica have been Planetdance students since pre-school and have always loved musical theatre as it combines their love of dance, singing and drama.
"Planetdance has always been a place that fosters students' love of the many facets of the performing arts and, when one of its students succeeds, everyone is supportive," he said.
"Family, friends and all the other students that attend Planetdance cannot wait to see Leila and Ashlynne perform alongside the likes of Paulini and the other incredible cast members."
Mitchell Hicks has been the director at Planetdance for four years now, taking over the reins from another musical theatre lover, Jade Barnes.
Following in Jade's footsteps, Mitchell has harnessed the love of musical theatre and maintained the long-standing history of students being successful in major professional musicals.
He has performed in many major musicals himself and toured the globe with one of Australia's biggest exports, Tapdogs. He was most recently seen in the Australian production of Disney's Aladdin.
At Planetdance there are 25 teachers, all of whom are leading industry professionals keen to share their love of the performing arts. Mitchell said while Planetdance loves to boast of its impressive professional success stories, it also provides recreational classes for students who just want to find fun, friendship and fitness in their dancing.
The school also caters to preschoolers as an official location of Ready Set Dance, the popular preschool program often seen on the television station Nick Jr.
Pre-school classes run six days a week and focus on creativity, coordination and confidence.
"Planetdance is a performing arts school with an extremely strong, tight-knit community," Mitchell said. "You won't find any of those 'dance moms' here!"
A group of students supported by their parents are travelling to the USA in July where more than 80 of them will take part in the famous "Dance The Magic" parade in Disneyland.
To find out more about Planetdance classes you can visit their website at www.planetdance.com.au.