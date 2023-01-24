Menai dance school fosters a love of performing arts in region's talented youth Advertising Feature

Students Ashlynne Garnica and Leila Gruggen will join the cast of the hit musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in February. Picture supplied

Planetdance has been the leading dance school in Menai for 20 years.

Director Mitchell Hicks said in that time thousands of dancers have sashayed through its doors, with many forging professional careers.

Former students are currently in the cast of the smash hit musical Hamilton as well as members of the Sydney Dance Company.

This year, two students will join the children's cast of the much loved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat playing at the Capitol Theatre in February.

Mitchell said Leila Gruggen and Ashlynne Garnica have been Planetdance students since pre-school and have always loved musical theatre as it combines their love of dance, singing and drama.

"Planetdance has always been a place that fosters students' love of the many facets of the performing arts and, when one of its students succeeds, everyone is supportive," he said.

"Family, friends and all the other students that attend Planetdance cannot wait to see Leila and Ashlynne perform alongside the likes of Paulini and the other incredible cast members."

Mitchell Hicks has been the director at Planetdance for four years now, taking over the reins from another musical theatre lover, Jade Barnes.

Following in Jade's footsteps, Mitchell has harnessed the love of musical theatre and maintained the long-standing history of students being successful in major professional musicals.

He has performed in many major musicals himself and toured the globe with one of Australia's biggest exports, Tapdogs. He was most recently seen in the Australian production of Disney's Aladdin.

At Planetdance there are 25 teachers, all of whom are leading industry professionals keen to share their love of the performing arts. Mitchell said while Planetdance loves to boast of its impressive professional success stories, it also provides recreational classes for students who just want to find fun, friendship and fitness in their dancing.

The school also caters to preschoolers as an official location of Ready Set Dance, the popular preschool program often seen on the television station Nick Jr.

Pre-school classes run six days a week and focus on creativity, coordination and confidence.

"Planetdance is a performing arts school with an extremely strong, tight-knit community," Mitchell said. "You won't find any of those 'dance moms' here!"

A group of students supported by their parents are travelling to the USA in July where more than 80 of them will take part in the famous "Dance The Magic" parade in Disneyland.