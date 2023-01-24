Community support a natural progression for better health Advertising Feature

The Heart Foundation Walking Group organised by the HealthSAVE The Centre Pharmacy in Ramsgate Beach is sponsored by Arborvitae. Members walk for one hour twice a week along Ramsgate Beach and local shops. Picture supplied

The Arborvitae range of health and wellbeing products are backed by solid scientific research and a raft of clinical trials.

Director Brendan Howell says the customer feedback they receive also demonstrates the product's efficacy and enables them to provide real examples of its success across a broad range of conditions .

Arborvitae Health and Wellbeing is a family-owned Australian company founded in 2014 and based on the need to develop a solution for chronic inflammation.

Over the years the company has focused on formulating and testing their health supplements in an effort to bring the best natural products to the market.

Mr Howell said the natural anti-inflammatory comes in an easy to take daily liquid supplement that has been designed to quickly and efficiently reset the immune system and bring down inflammation in the body.



"Arborvitae does make a difference and that has been supported by a number of clinical trials of its main ingredient Pycnogenol - across a broad range of conditions," he said.

Arborvitae manufactures and sells health supplements online via their website and in-store through more than 1200 chemists and health food stores across Australia.

Their main product is Arborvitae Joint Health which helps to provide relief from the symptoms of mild arthritis, joint pain, inflammation, soreness and stiffness.

However, Arborvitae Health and Wellbeing Supplement is also popular for immunity and cardiovascular health including helping to maintain healthy cholesterol and blood glucose levels, especially in older residents.



Mr Howell said many of the chemists and health food stores in the St George and Sutherland Shire region stock the Arborvitae range and are happy to assist and educate their customers on its benefits.

"We enjoy seeing the results that Arborvitae is achieving, which has enabled many people to get their quality of life back," he said.

The company prides itself on supporting local communities and earlier this year became a sponsor of the Heart Foundation Walking Group organised by the HealthSAVE The Centre Pharmacy in Ramsgate Beach.



The bi-weekly group aims to maintain and improve the fitness and general well-being of adults in the local community with social interaction during light exercise.