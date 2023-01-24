$14.6 million commercial tower plan for Rockdale town centre

The Rockdale Central Business District will get a $14.6 million, ten-storey commercial building under a Development Application currently before Bayside Council.
The DA lodged on behalf of Chanine Developments proposes to amalgamate five sites at 413 to 425 Princes Highway in the heart of the Rockdale to create an 'island' site totalling approximately 936 square-metres.
The site is located 500-metres north from Rockdale Station and is currently occupied by four existing buildings containing commercial and residential land uses.
It has frontage to Princes Highway of 50-metres and and is bounded by Waines Crescent which will allow vehicular access is gained from all sides.
There will be three levels of basement parking with spaces for 49 cars, 28 bicycles and four motorcycles.
The proposal includes a four-storey street wall fronting Princes Highway, with the tower setback three-metres from the podium.
The DA's Statement of Environmental Effects said the proposal will yield positive social and economic outcomes for the area.
It will create jobs during both the construction and operational phases and will deliver a high-quality built-form outcome for the site, noting the current buildings detract from the streetscape and do not activate the site 'in the round, the SEE said.
It provides an opportunity to achieve improved design outcomes in Rockdale Town Centre and contributes to supporting employment opportunities in the Kogarah Collaboration Area, giving effect to the Bayside Local Strategic Planning Statement's vision for Rockdale as a future 'Strategic Centre'.
