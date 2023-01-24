St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$14.6 million commercial tower plan for Rockdale town centre

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 25 2023 - 10:00am
The Rockdale Central Business District will get a $14.6 million, ten-storey commercial building under a Development Application currently before Bayside Council.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

