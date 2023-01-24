New mural puts local youth in the picture

A new mural at the Arncliffe Youth Centre has been created by local young people to help foster a sense of belonging in the youth space.
The mural dealing with themes of inclusion and cultural diversity was created in partnership with Gymea Community Aid and Information Services (GCAIS), and funded by Multicultural NSW's Compact Grant.
Shopfront Arts Co-op Partnership Manager, David Molloy and Aboriginal Artist Merindah Funnell assisted the group with creating a design for the mural around the theme 'Belonging'.
"I would like to thank David and Merindah, as well as our local young people who have worked so hard on this amazing initiative, together with Council staff." Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
"A group of eight to ten local young people have been meeting consistently to plan and work on this mural for our Youth Space at the centre."
The mural has been painted on the wall in the Youth Activity Space at Arncliffe Youth Centre.
Gymea Community Aid and Information Services (GCAIS) have been running a program called Empowering Youth to Inspire Change (EYTIC), funded by Multicultural NSW's Compact Grant.
Council's Young People Team partnered with GCAIS to deliver this creative arts initiative as part of the program.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
