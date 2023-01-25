St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Double demerit points in place for five days over Australia Day period

January 25 2023 - 4:00pm
Operation Australia Day will commence at 12.01am on Wednesday (25 January 2023) and conclude at 11.59pm on Sunday (29 January 2023).

Double demerit points will be in place for five days over Australia Day period.

