Young sailors dominate at Nationals

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 30 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 10:30am
Young Sailors with their with trophies (L-R): Annabelle Branch, Luke Roberts, Emily Roberts, Ben Roberts, Phoebe Branch, Hayley Roberts

During the recent Mirror Dinghy National Titles raced at Henley Beach in Adelaide, Connell's Point Sailing Club members dominated the top of the fleet.

