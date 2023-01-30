St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cadbury and Woolworths team up to support local sports clubs

John Veage
By John Veage
January 31 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cadbury and Woolworths have recently teamed up to donate $100,000 to community sports clubs across Australia thanks to their Win with the Wallabies promotion

Cadbury and Woolworths have united to donate a total of $100,000 to community sports clubs across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.