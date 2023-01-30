Cadbury and Woolworths have united to donate a total of $100,000 to community sports clubs across Australia.
In St George the Kogarah Cougars Rugby League, nominated by Woolworths Hurstville, received a $5,000 donation, enabling the club to contribute towards funding a much-needed upgrade and replacement of team uniforms.
According to a study run by the Australian Sports Foundation, one in four are struggling financially after COVID due to a reduction in the number of memberships and attendance at games.
With tough times in recent years having proven difficult for fundraising efforts, the donation couldn't have come at a better time for the club.
"The impact of this generosity is immeasurable - we can physically see the new equipment and jerseys, but what you can't see is the mental load it takes off," said Koda Ghassa, President of Kogarah Cougars RL.
"A donation like this means we can action a much-needed upgrade of our aged jerseys and equipment.
"This will impact our club in a very positive way and gives us a head start for the new year, ensuring that our club keeps moving forward."
Woolworths said they are pleased to support local sports clubs that have a community focused culture.
"We hope the donations assist the clubs to inspire local kids in their sporting endeavours now and into the future."
This was made possible by Cadbury's Win with the Wallabies promotion, with Woolworths stores competing to win $5,000 to donate to a local, not-for-profit sporting club of their choice.
