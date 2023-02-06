The Cronulla Triathlon Club's 36th Richie Walker Memorial Aquathlon will now also be the Triathlon NSW Individual Aquathlon State Championships after a decision to cancel the Wollongong Aquathlon .
The 1km Swim/5km Run will held on Saturday February 11 at Gunnamatta Bay with a 9.15 am start for Juniors, 10 am start for Opens.
The NSW State Championship title will be awarded to the first Triathlon Australia member across the line in Junior A (17 - 19) and in the Open Category.
The event already features points for those seeking to qualify for the World Triathlon Age Group World Championships at Townsville 2024 and is a performance and participation points earner for the Sydney Triathlon Premier League and Sydney Triathlon League 1.
This race is dedicated to the memory of Richie Walker, a Cronulla Triathlon Club member who passed due to a heart attack during a race in Tamworth, all profits are donated in Richie's name to The Heart Foundation .
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
