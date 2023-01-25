Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Australia Day

In 2014, indigenous leader Noel Pearson introduced the idea of an "epic" Australian story, with three strands, which has never been fully told:
"Our nation is in three parts. There is our ancient heritage, written in the continent and the original culture painted on its land and seascapes. There is our British inheritance, the structures of government and society transported from the United Kingdom fixing its foundations in the ancient soil. There is our multicultural achievement: a triumph of immigration that brought together the gifts of peoples and cultures from all over the globe - forming one indissoluble commonwealth."
Holding Australia Day on 26 January marks the anniversary of the landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove and the start of the second strand of our "epic", "our British inheritance". With the British came the spirit of the Enlightenment, scientific and technological advancement and the great freedoms and faiths of Western civilisation.
At citizenship ceremonies on 26 January (like this year at Cronulla Beach) we welcome the latest batch of new citizens from around the world, who form part of the third strand of our "epic", "our multicultural achievement". They will be part of waves and waves of immigrants across generations who have enriched our lives in the arts, science, public office, sport, education and philanthropy, among others, as well as the personal lives of countless families.
The National Australia Day Council theme for Australia Day is Reflect. Respect. Celebrate.
We should reflect on the first strand of our "epic", our "ancient heritage", over 60,000 years of Indigenous stewardship of our continent. We should also reflect on the highs and lows of our history and the unfinished business of reconciliation and closing the gap for Indigenous Australians - this reflection, and a determination to work to ensure that Australia is as good for some as it is for others, make us stronger, not weaker.
We should respect each other's individual stories and perspectives, including the pain some feel from the legacy of dispossession.
And we should celebrate our blessings living in a stable, peaceful, democratic, culturally rich and diverse, prosperous, free and beautiful country - the luckiest country of all. Australia is the incredible country it is because of both good fortune and the generations of people who've worked hard - even died - to harness that good fortune.
