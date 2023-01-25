St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Australia Day

By Mark Speakman
January 25 2023 - 11:30am
A proud new Australian citizen after a previous ceremony at Sutherland Entertainment Centre. Picture by John Veage

In 2014, indigenous leader Noel Pearson introduced the idea of an "epic" Australian story, with three strands, which has never been fully told:

