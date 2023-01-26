The love of music appeals to all ages

A life-long love of music has seen Mortdale's Colin Campbell recognised in the 2023 Australia Day Honours.
Mr Campbell, 77, has received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to the community through musical groups.
The honour recognises his work as band director with the Riverwood Squadron Australian Air League Marching Band, and with the Sing Australia, St George Choir.
Mr Campbell's mission has been to let people know that they are never too young or too old to take up music.
His love of music has seen him nurture people at both ends of the musical spectrum, inspiring the young at the Riverwood Air Squadron to take up music and encouraging the over-60s to find their voice in the Sing Australia Choir.
"I've played music since I was a child," Mr Campell said.
"Because I played an accordion, when I was called up for National Service in the 1960s they asked me to join the army band and taught me to play the tuba and my involvement with music developed from there."
This included teaching himself to play the piano at the age of 35.
"I never worked in music professionally. I managed the Fantastic Model Hobby Shop in the Angel Arcade in the city and music was my hobby," he said.
"I met Chris Bailey of the Riverwood Air League through my involvement with the Lugarno Lions Club and he encouraged me to help with their band.
"I taught them the trumpet and how to write music and now we have 30 musicians and 30 drummers aged for eight-years to 18."
A highlight for the Riverwood Squadron Australian Air League Marching Band was an invitation by the US Embassy to participate in the 78th Anniversary Pearl Harbour Memorial Parade in Hawaii in December, 2019.
They were the first Australian Band to ever have performed in the annual parade which commemorates the bombing of Pearl Harbour by Japanese forces.
"The hall we meet in at Riverwood was once a US Army Hospital in WWII. It is the only one of its kind left and this saw us getting the invitation from the US Embassy to travel to Pearl Harbour. It was a great honour, " Mr Campbell said.
His musical role with the Sing Australia sees him encourage older people to take up singing and find a new voice in retirement.
"We have a big range of older people, aged from their 60s to 90s. We have a lot of fun," he said.
"You don't have to be able to sing to join us. Just come along and join in.
"Singing is great for your mental outlook. It helps with your breathing and general health. But the best thing is the fellowship."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
