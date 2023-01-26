The enduring value of volunteering

Kogarah's Sandra Grove has received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day Honours for service to the community particularly through her volunteering with St John Ambulance.
Mrs Grove has been a volunteer with St John Ambulance since she was 15-years-old and credits it with giving her lifelong friendships.
She was inspired to become involved in volunteering by her parents. Her father, Warwick was with the Lions Club and her mother, Daphne with the Lioness Club.
"My parents were role models for volunteering," she said.
"My brother, Ron was with the St John Ambulance and I also joined at age 15 and have been there ever since.
"Joining St John Ambulance led to my career in nursing by developing an interest in first aid and by helping others.
"I started with St George Hospital in 1993 and worked in pediatrics. I'm still with the hospital and now work as a clinical quality manager."
She has held many roles with St John Ambulance NSW including as Divisional Manager, St George, since 1996.
She was a member, St John Ambulance State Advisory Team, 2013-2017, a former State Child Protection Officer, a cadet leader and member of the State Operations Group.
She is still the St John Ambulance St George Divisional Manager and a volunteer trainer.
Other community work includes the parent's committee with St Patrick's Catholic Primary School at Kogarah, and supporting her parents with their Lions Club work. She has also been a volunteer with Kids Camps, Diabetes Australia.
Mrs Grove recommends volunteering with St John Ambulance.
"If you are interested in providing health services to the community and being there for people if they need someone then it is worth exploring," she said.
"As well as giving back to the community, volunteering gives us lots of friendship.
"I've made my most enduring friendships through volunteering," she said.
"I met my husband, Peter through St John Ambulance and my daughter Meaghan is also involved and is now pursuing her own career in health."
