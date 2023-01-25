St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

A life in theatre recognised

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 26 2023 - 9:00am
Michael Cassel, AM.

Sans Souci resident Michael Cassel has been appointed a Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia for his significant service to theatre production.

