A life in theatre recognised

Sans Souci resident Michael Cassel has been appointed a Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia for his significant service to theatre production.
Mr Cassel is well-known for his involvement in theatre production and live entertainment and responsible for bringing productions of many major shows to Australia stages.
These include Disney's The Lion King, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Kinky Boots, and Singin' in the Rain.
He has been the producer of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Sydney; the opening celebration, Women's T20 World Cup, International Cricket Council, and for tours of Celeste Barber, Tina Arena and Darren Criss.
He was the Broadway producer, Almost Famous and the Broadway and West End co-producer, Into The Woods, MJ, The Prince of Egypt; Pretty Woman: The Musical and The Cher Show.
Mr Cassel has also been responsible for major fundraising initiatives with his Beyond Kinky and Beyond Misérables events for Beyond Blue; and for the Australian Bushfire Appeal through performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
He has aslo organised fundraising for the capital works program at the National Institute of Dramatic Art; Live Performance Australia; Australian Chamber Orchestra; Sydney Children's Hospital Emerald Ball; Actors Benevolent Fund; Oz Showbiz Cares; and The Arts Wellbeing Collective.
Mr Cassel received an Honorary Doctorate, University of Wollongong, 2022.
His awards include: Best Producer, Music Theatre Production, Green Room Awards Association, 2019;
Award for the Most Outstanding Main Stage Musical, Kinky Boots, The Glugs Theatre Awards, 2017;
The Hayes Gordon Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution to Theatre, The Glugs Theatre Awards, 2017;
Best Producer, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Helpmann Awards, 2018;
Best Producer, Les Miserables, Helpmann Awards, 2015.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.