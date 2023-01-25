Water safety authorities gathered at Elouera beach on Wednesday deliver a message ahead of what for many people will be a four-day weekend.
The group was headed by the Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke and included representatives from Surf Life Saving NSW, Marine Rescue NSW, NSW Maritime and police Marine Area Command.
Ms Cooke said volunteer surf lifesavers had carried out more than 1900 rescues on the state's patrolled beaches since December 1.
Across all beaches, many unpatrolled, there have been 35 near fatal drowning incidents and 13 lives lost.
"Australia Day and New Year's Day are the two of the most dangerous days of the year," Ms Cooke said.
"Drownings can often be prevented by taking simple precautions, such as swimming at patrolled locations and between the red and yellow flags, supervising children and never swimming under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steve Pearce said volunteer lifesavers and council lifeguards would be out in force.
"But if we can't see you, we can't save you - please swim at a patrolled location between the red and yellow flags," he said.
Marine Rescue NSW commissioner Stacey Tannos said a few simple actions by boaters may make the difference between a great Australia Day and a potentially life-threatening emergency.
"Before you head out, check the weather conditions, carry the required safety equipment, always wear a lifejacket and most importantly Log On via the Marine Rescue app or marine radio VHF Channel 16," he said.
NSW Maritime executive director Mark Hutchings said nearly 13,500 vessel checks had been carried out since the start of summer.
"The biggest issue NSW Maritime is seeing this summer is people not using lifejackets," he said.
"We've seen many boating-related incidents, including capsizes, collisions, boat fires, serious injuries and, tragically, lives lost. Know your limits on the water, plan, prepare and predict before you head out, and always wear a lifejacket."
Marine Area Command, Detective Superintendent Murray Reynolds said it's essential to know the conditions and possible hazards before venturing out to the beach, river or lake.
"Many waterways can have hidden dangers, whether it's depth, current, temperature or submerged objects, so it's important to check before you get in or you might be caught out. It's also important to know your own capabilities and if you've been drinking, don't go swimming," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
