St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Verges of major roads in Sutherland Shire in need of TLC

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Princes Highway, Sylvania. Picture supplied

The footpath area next to Princes Highway, Sylvania is one of many verges on main roads in Sutherland Shire that have been neglected in recent times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.