The footpath area next to Princes Highway, Sylvania is one of many verges on main roads in Sutherland Shire that have been neglected in recent times.
A photo taken by Taren Point residents Pauline and Bob Small of one of the "gateways to the shire" shows a sagging handrail, long overgrowth and litter.
The couple have taken their concerns to the state government authority Transport for NSW without success, as they did with similar complaints about the walkway under Captain Cook Bridge.
RELATED
Other areas in need of maintenance by Transport for NSW contractors include the median strip of Kingsway between Gymea and Miranda and the landscaped land in front of the noise wall on Taren Point Road, approaching Captain Cook Bridge, which is overgrown.
Mr Small said they appreciated there would have been difficulties maintaining these areas during two years of pandemic, "but there shouldn't be any excuses now".
A Transport for NSW spokesman said contractor ConnectSydney maintained kerbs on the Princes Highway, and would seek further information about the exact location photographed to ensure it was covered in the maintenance schedule.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.