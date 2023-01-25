St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Geoffrey Forshaw, of Burraneer, awarded OAM for service to surf life saving in Australia Day honours

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:31am, first published 10:00am
Geoff Forshaw OAM at Cronulla beach. Picture by Chris Lane

Geoffrey (Geoff) Forshaw, of Burraneer, has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia day honours for service to surf life saving.

