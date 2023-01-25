Geoffrey (Geoff) Forshaw, of Burraneer, has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia day honours for service to surf life saving.
Growing up at Cronulla, it was only natural he would spend a lot of time in the surf.
But, an interest became a passion when he joined Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club at the age of 17 after leaving school.
Mr Forshaw went on to become not only a top official in Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club, but also in the organisation's Sydney Branch, which covers beaches south of the harbour.
He is a life member and patron of both the Cronulla club and Sydney Branch, and his involvement at club level continues.
Recalling the early days, Mr Forshaw said, "I absolutely fell in love with surf life saving".
"As a young fellow I liked the sporting side as well as the life saving, and also came up through the ranks of administration.
"It has been very satisfying being involved with a very worthwhile volunteer community organisation.
"I enjoy the camaraderie and everything else about it."
Mr Forshaw's long list of positions and achievements began with the role of patrol captain at the Cronulla club from 1967-1973.
He joined the executive committee in 1974 and filled various senior positions before serving as president from 1981-1985.
Mr Forshaw was the Cronulla Delegate to Sydney Branch from 1980-1981, which led to him taking on a series of positions, including president from 1986-1991.
While he was the deputy president at Sydney Branch, he was chairman of the helicopter rescue service for 12 months.
"The service was started by Sydney Branch in the 1970s," he said. "They started out hiring a helicopter for a weekend, and it grew from there.
"It is now run by the national body."
Mr Forshaw said surf life saving had changed a great deal from when he started, and for the best.
"The patrolling club members are now very well trained in rescue and first aid and they have various items of equipment that weren't available when I joined," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
