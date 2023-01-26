Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club has been a second home for Barry Ezzy, who has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
Mr Ezzy, of Burraneer, was acknowledged in the Australia Day honours for his service to surf life saving.
He joined the Cronulla club as soon as he was eligible, at the age of 14, and has been a member for 69 years, filling many senior roles, including president from 1987-1991, deputy president for two years and senior vice president for six years.
Mr Ezzy is a life member and the club's first patron emeritus and, several years ago, the club named a surf boat in his honour.
"I am so over the moon about the camaraderie that is created within the movement and within clubs," he said. "I have friends all around Australia and overseas.
"I completely admire the organisation, how well the clubs are structured and the training and education they provide, starting with Nippers and taking them through to become good young citizens."
Mr Ezzy was heavily involved in competition in his younger days and won a number of titles in the 1960s.
"We won the [national] Senior R&R in 1966," he said. "The club had never won it before, and has never won it since.
Mr Ezzy admires today's crop of young members of the Cronulla club.
"I think the traditions that were developed in 1907 have been maintained," he said.
In his younger days, Mr Ezzy worked as a council beach inspector on Cronulla beaches.
He was on duty at Wanda in January 1965 when the bodies of Marianne Schmidt and Christine Sharrock were discovered and was one of the first people contacted.
Mr Ezzy told detectives he had observed a man acting strangely at North Cronulla beach a couple of days earlier.
"He became a suspect, but they never found him," he recalled.
The case remains unsolved.
Geoff Forshaw, another long-serving member of Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club was also awarded an OAM in the Australia Day honours. See the report here
RELATED
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.