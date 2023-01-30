Brighton Beach Volleyball Association recently hosted a Pink Tournament in support of the work that the McGrath Foundation offers to individuals and their families experiencing breast cancer.
Groups of siblings, families, friends and aspiring juniors from social players to State and National level formed teams in a 4 v 4 format.- it was a fun day with lots of hard challenged games but played in the spirit of healthy competition.
The winners of Division One were brothers Kiefer and Harley Sinclair and sisters Amy and Anna le Blang.
Another set of siblings won Division Two - Ash and Luca Giddins and Kevin and Ethan Yu.
The Brighton Beach Volleyball Association raised $2270.50 from this event for the McGrath Foundation and hopes to make this a regular tournament on their competition calendar.
If you are interested in learning or training for beach volleyball please contact the club via; bbva.org.au@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
