McGrath Foundation PINK- Tournament at Brighton Beach

John Veage
By John Veage
January 30 2023 - 11:00am
Brighton Beach Volleyballs Pink Tournament. Picture Bpc Imagery

Brighton Beach Volleyball Association recently hosted a Pink Tournament in support of the work that the McGrath Foundation offers to individuals and their families experiencing breast cancer.

