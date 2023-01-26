Bayside welcomes new citizens on Australia Day

Bayside Council welcomed new citizens at a moving Australia Day citizenship ceremony at Rockdale Town Hall this morning.
People from 30 countries swore allegiance to Australia watched by packed auditorum of family and friends.
Official guests included Minister for Indigenous Australians and Member for Barton Linda Burney, Kogarah MP and NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns, and Rockdale MP Steve Kamper.
Following the Citizenship Ceremony, the Bayside Citizen, Young Citzen and Young Sportsperson of hte Year were announced.
Foster mum Joan Bowering of Pagewood is Bayside's Citizen of the Year 2023.
Nominated by Sydney Children's Hospital, Joan Bowering has devoted 40 years to providing a loving home for children in need and who often have significant disabilities.
For Mrs Bowering it was a special anniversary.
"It was 54 yars ago as an English migrant I came to Australia with my late husband to start a new life," she said.
And 40 years ago she and her family beame Australian citizens.
She has been a foster mother to her son Michael since he was four months old. He is now 18.
Bayside Mayor, Dr Christina Curry said it was an honour to meet Joan and a very humbling experience to learn of the difference this quiet achiever has made to so many lives.
"As a foster mum, Joan has welcomed these children with open arms, and provided them with love, support and a safe space," Councillor Curry said.
"She has been their voice in the health care system, advocating for their individual."
Bayside Council also presented two Sportsperson of the Year Awards, one to Lachlan Chappell,9, for his outstanding performance in athletics and Oztag, and the other to Ella Clayton, 10, who has excelled in swimming and tennis.
The Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Elias Hanoun for his service to Kingsford Smith Scout Group, joining as a cub now a leader for young people in our community.
"Elias is a very keen, considerate, and young man with an outstanding community spirit," Cr Curry said.
Following the event, Bayside Council held an Australia Day Family Fun Day at the Botany Aquatic Centre.
Georges River Council named its Australia Day Award winners at its Citizenship Ceremony at Hurstville.
Citizen of the Year is Ann Madden, Volunteer of the Year is John Tyler, and Young Citizen of the Year is Hussein Ali Elsayed.
Families also gathered at Carss Bush Park for Georges RIver Council's Australia Day Picnic Day.
The event included multicultural food stalls and a screening of Australian movies and sports.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.