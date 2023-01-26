St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police seek public assistance to locate man last seen at Waterfall

Updated January 27 2023 - 7:13am, first published 7:06am
Leroy Cane. Picture NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man, who went missing in Sutherland Shire.

Local News

