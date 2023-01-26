Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man, who went missing in Sutherland Shire.
A police statement said Leroy Cane, 19, was last seen at a home on Warrabin Street, Waterfall, about 10pm on Wednesday January 25.
When he could not be located the following morning, officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family have concerns for Leroy's welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Leroy is visiting NSW from Queensland and is not known to frequent any areas in Sydney.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
