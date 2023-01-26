Ken Warburton, a passionate advocate and fundraiser for people with disability, is Sutherland Shire's 2023 Citizen of the Year.
Mr Warburton was awarded the honour at the Australia Day celebrations at Cronulla.
Joshua Craig was named Young Citizen of the Year, Rotary Club of Caringbah the Community Group of the Year and Kal Glanznig the Environmental Citizen of the Year.
Citizen of the Year - Ken Warburton
Ken Warburton is the founder and director of the annual Pre WWII-Car Show, which raises funds for shire-based disability services organisation Sylvanvale.
The car show has raised over $120,000 and in 2022 more than 5000 people attended.
The event promotes inclusion, social wellbeing and harmony by drawing together people of all ages and abilities from many diverse parts of the community.
By raising funds for Sylvanvale, Mr Warburton helps improve access to important community services and equipment for people with disability.
Young Citizen of the Year - Joshua Craig
Joshua Craig has been supporting the Sutherland Shire community through the NSW State Emergency Services (SES) Cronulla unit for over years.
He also volunteers to promote fan experiences and engagement at the Sharks home games.
He has offered assistance when people have been in car incidents or broken down, provided first aid in incidents at the beach and at sporting events, and offers support to help young kids to find a job or write a resume.
Community Group of the Year - Rotary Club of Caringbah
Rotary Club of Caringbah has more than 40 active members who are passionate about supporting the community through a range of national and international projects.
They include Rotary Care Packs, Sutherland Food Services, BBQs, Project Youth, Activus Transport, Kingsway Care, Kurranulla Aboriginal Group, Sutherland Hospital, Sutherland Food Services, Dandelion Monthly, Adopt-A-Tree, Caringbah Community Markets, End Polio Now, ShelterBox Disaster Relief, Australian Rotary Health, and supplying goods to Tonga.
Over the decades, the members have donated millions of dollars to local community groups, disaster relief and humanitarian projects such as Project Youth's Cafe Y program, Cancer Council, Walk for Respectful Relationships, Lismore floods, enrichment and leadership training, and U-Turn-The-Wheel Coordination.
The club has also established a "Yarning Circle" at Kirinari Hostel in Kirrawee, engaging local Indigenous groups.
Environmental Citizen of the Year - Kal Glanznig
Kal Glanznig, through Plastic Free Cronulla, which he co-founded in 2019, has delivered positive environmental changes.
Kal presents at schools and works with the state government to inform legislation changes.
Kal's environmental leadership saw him selected for the 2022 World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council.
Sutherland Shire businesses have implemented environmental changes due to Kal's involvement.
Recently Kal was invited to attend the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference as a delegate.
He has been a part of the Cook Federal Electorate Stronger Communities Grant Panel, plays first grade water polo with Cronulla Sharks Water Polo, is a Water Polo NSW culture ambassador and a strong advocate for sportsmanship and respect in sport.
Kal has recently graduated from the University of Sydney where he was awarded the University of Sydney Blue and Gold scholarship and the Unibank Leaders Scholarship.
