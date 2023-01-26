St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Ken Warburton - a passionate advocate and fundraiser for people with disability - is Shire's Citizen of the Year.

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 27 2023 - 9:41am, first published 9:40am
Mayor Carmelo Pesce with Citizen of the Year Ken Warburton (left), Joshua Craig, Kal Glanznig and Rotary Club of Caringbah members including president Jeff Eager and secretary Pam Brown. Picture by John Veage

