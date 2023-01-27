Chris Minns celebrates Lunar New Year

Local Chinese community groups gathered to celebrate Lunar New Year in a special event hosted by Kogarah MP and NSW Labor Leader, Chris Minns at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Wednesday, January 25.
Community services, faith groups, art and language schools and Chinese media attended to welcome in the Year of the Rabbit for the Chinese and Year of the Cat for the Vietnamese communities.
These included Chinese Australian Services Society (CASS), the Victory Mandarin and Yu Cai language schools, the Georges River Society, Heroes Light Volleyball Club, Australian Chinese New Arts Society, the Australian Chinese Daily and Daily Chinese Herald, the Nan Tien Temple Kogarah and the St George Anglican Church.
Mr Minns said its large Australian-Chinese population makes St George one of the best areas to live in.
"With one of the largest Chinese and wider Asian community across Australia, the Lunar New Year is a momentous occasion for the many diverse cultures across Asia in the St George area," he said.
"It is a time of celebration and reunion, where families and friends come together to farewell the old and welcome the new," he said.
"It is also a time to honour the achievements of the past, and welcome the upcoming ones in the future."
Guest of honour was Andrew Giles, the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs praised the strength of the Australian-Chinese community.
The Australian-Asian community was the first to be affected by the pandemic and its implications still linger quite a bit longer than for other communities, he said.
"We haven't forgotten the strengths of our multicultural community and the dignity and respect for everyone they have shown.
" I thank you for the work you do in binding the community together," he said.
"My commitment is to keep listening and hope you keep talking to me and keep the government accountable."
