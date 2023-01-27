St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Chris Minns celebrates Lunar New Year

By Jim Gainsford
January 28 2023 - 6:00am
Local Chinese community groups gathered to celebrate Lunar New Year in a special event hosted by Kogarah MP and NSW Labor Leader, Chris Minns at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Wednesday, January 25.

