Minns commits to Kogarah Public School upgrade

Kogarah MP and NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns has committed $12 million to upgrade Kogarah Public School if he wins office in March.
Mr Minns met with Kogarah Public School Parents and Citizens Association members today to promise the urgent upgrade, describing the school's situation as desperate.
Kogarah Public School is the oldest in the district and celebrated its 152nd anniversary last year.
But the school is suffering overcrowding in more ways than one, running at an estimated 150 cer cent capacity and being hemmed-in by numerous new highrise neighbours which is causing safety, health and privacy concerns for students and staff.
The rezoning of the North Kogarah precinct in 2017 allowed for buildings up to 33-metres high to be built around the school's borders and the students are paying the price, losing their privacy and well-being.
Students are forced to take classes in 11 demountable classrooms only metres from the windows of the new highrise unit blocks.
When they are released in the playground, the students find it is overshadowed by their highrise neighbours.
And they are impacted by the noise and dust of construction sites as more unit blocks are built nearby.
There is no hall with students forced to assemble under a shadecover out in the open, weather permitting. For speech days, they have to march up the road to use the hall at Kogarah High School.
Mr Minns said it's time to end 12 years of neglect under the NSW Liberals and fix Kogarah Public School's safety and privacy concerns.
The promised $12 million upgrade will address a range of urgent issues, replacing demountables with permanent classrooms, adding new classrooms to alleviate overcrowding, addressing the privacy and safety concerns of parents, improving play areas and learning spaces, and building a new multipurpose hall.
And potentially there could be a drop-off and pick-up bay in the school grounds to address parents' safety concerns with trucks travelling along Gladstone Road to and from nearby construction sites.
Mr Minns said the school's problems come from a lack of planning.
"There has been a massive increase in the local population but for some reason there wasn't the infrastructure put in place to cope with the increase. It is something that I hear right across the state." he said.
"Kogarah Public School is a great school with an amazing community of parents. It has excellent teachers and a school spirit which is second to none," Mr Minns said.
"What it doesn't have is a government that cares enough about the school to fix its urgent problems.
"My dad was a primary school teacher. I know how important good public education is. And it starts with having an environment that encourages and supports learning."
Kogarah Public School P&C president, Anna Harding said that because of the State Government's rezoning of the area in 2017 the area is changing dramatically.
"The school has been forgotten in the process and the kids have paid a massive price," she said.
"With all the new highrises going up around us there will be lots of families moving into the area.
"We had about 330 students seven years ago and 478 in 2021. We are definitely approaching 500.
"As far as I am aware, we are the only school in the district without a hall.
"The children have to assemble out in the open, depending on the weather and with the highrise they are all on display," she said.
"The impact on the children during ongoing construction has been massive. The only solution was to close the windows in the classrooms.
"It's a beautiful school, diverse and kind and the teachers are so dedicated. They are the ones who are putting up with the noise and dust and they deserve better."
Prue Car, Shadow Minister for Education said, "The Kogarah Public School P&C has been campaigning for this upgrade for years, but their pleas have been ignored. NSW Labor has listened to the parents, and I look forward to working with the local school community to deliver this project if we form Government in March."
The Kogarah Public School P&C have a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rebuildkps
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
