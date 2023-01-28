Weekly Wrap: Buchanan finds his little girl lost

Hello readers,
It seems like only yesterday that we were wishing each other well for the festive season ... and here we are on the eve of the start of another school year, with month one of 2023 all but done and dusted.
While somewhat belated, I hope you all had a safe and joyous break and are ready to make great new memories in the months to come.
In the lead up to this, our first Weekly Wrap for the year, I was hoping to keep it all positive to ween ourselves into things.
As it turns out , it is by no means a contrived effort, with plenty to celebrate over the past week.
First up is a story that was born in the Upper Hunter Valley in 2001, when news of a "little girl lost" made its way into the mind of East Heathcote resident and Australian country music great Colin Buchanan.
Long story short, Buchanan was moved by a news report on four-year-old Millie, who had wandered away from her family's Glenrock cattle station with no shoes on her feet and only her dog Dasher to keep her company.
The youngster managed to wander 8km from the family property and was found safe 28 hours later, having spent a cold night in the bush. She was kept warm through the night by Dasher, who slept on top of her.
Buchanan noted down the events and then tucked them away for later inspiration. That inspiration would be drawn upon when penning tracks for his soon to be released new album.
The song, Little Barefoot Millie, was scheduled for release during the recent Tamworth Country Music Festival.
With this in mind, you could imagine the surprise when, while in Australia's country music capital, Buchanan was introduced to Amelia Kwast ... or Millie.
Now 26, Millie lives in Tamworth and was pleased to meet the singer-songwriter and share more of her story.
If that wasn't cool enough for Buchanan, his Tamworth visit was capped off by his induction into the Australian Country Music Roll of Renown, the equivalent of our Hall of Fame.
Keeping with the good news, a number of residents around the region were celebrated on Thursday in the annual Australia Day honours list.
If you haven't already, please take the time to read their stories.
Included in the list were:
Before signing off, I would encourage all to check out Leader photographer John Veage's Australia Day gallery, which captured highlights of a packed day in the Shire, from sun-up to the night's fireworks.
As always, I thank you for taking the time to support your Leader crew and encourage you to spend some time checking out other local happenings at theleader.com.au.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
