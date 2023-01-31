Seaside sensation

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Positioned perfectly at the tip of the sought-after South Cronulla peninsula, this superbly renovated family home on idyllic Glaisher Parade is just steps from Salmon Haul and a stroll to the iconic rock pool at Oak Park and Sandshoes reef break.
"We love the way this home has been lovingly redesigned to become as light and breezy as its ocean surrounds," sales agent Melissa Hatheier said. "The property is all about a relaxed vibe with a seamless flow from indoors to out so that owners can enjoy tranquil views and coastal ambience while going about their everyday living!"
Offering an idyllic floor plan, it has a dedicated level for parents including a large main bedroom, walk-in robe, double full bath ensuite and french doors to a private courtyard.
The living spaces on two levels both allow for the ultimate in outdoor dining and entertaining and there is a fully equipped stone kitchen.
A bespoke heated mineral in-ground pool, manicured gardens and dedicated fire pit top off the resort feel.
"This property enjoys an 'island like' lifestyle and locals are spoilt for choice with surf and swimming spots on both sides," principal Matthew Callaghan said. "There is always a beach where you can escape the wind, enjoy paradise and get your daily saltwater fix."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
