The 33rd annual Shark Island swim hits the water again this Sunday, February 5 starting off at Cronulla Surf Lifesaving Club.
The daily morning pilgrimage around Shark Island normally gets underway at first dawn, but the Shark Island race is a little more accommodating with the Pulse Property 1km ocean swim hitting the water at 8.30am and the Ace Gutters, Shark Island Classic at 10.30am
Event Coordinator, Kieran Day said that the preparations are complete, and the surf and weather forecast looks promising.
"This has become a major community event. It's a 'bucket list' event for lots of ocean swimmers and for the hundreds of regulars, it's a day to share their morning ritual". he said
In recent years there has been some tight battles for line honours with Cronulla's Jay Furniss, Elouera's Harry Came, and last year's winner Nick Middleton from Wanda.
In the Open women's event Jess Madden is headed down from Queensland to take on last year's winner, Taylar Puskaric, so the prestige of this race continues to grow..
Club President, Brad Turner said in the community event it's not all about the winners.
"We have people that have trained all year to be able to say they 'made it', we have people that have swum in 10, 20, 30 of these events. We even have Allan Metti and Barry Tyte who've been in every single swim.
"We have also had interest from two notable past competitors, the Federal Member for Cook, the Hon. Scott Morrison, and State Member for Cronulla, the Hon. Mark Speakman."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.