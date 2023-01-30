St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

33rd time around Shark Island

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Its all about community and fun as the 2023 Ace Gutters/Pulse Property Shark Island Swim takes to the water on February 5. Picture John Veage

The 33rd annual Shark Island swim hits the water again this Sunday, February 5 starting off at Cronulla Surf Lifesaving Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.