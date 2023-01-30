Serious beach runners like nothing better then kicking off Australia Day with a race, and conditions were perfect early Thursday morning at Wanda Beach for the Australia Day 2km Beach Championships.
You could just still find a parking spot at 7am as the mass start open race started on the water's edge on their eight lap soft sand course.
In the Open women's, it was a fantastic race by North Cronulla junior Sari McKee the current Australian U15 female and World U18 2km beach runner who beat home Emma Blanch, with another Wanda Junior Kyah Gallen coming 2nd across the line and also winning the U13s.
Sari, who also runs on the track, said this first sand race was a good way to start the year.
"It was a good hit out out before the Sydney Branch Surf Life Saving titles next weekend, then we have the NSW State and finally the Aussies in Perth in April," she said.
In the men's field, it was another Wanda capped junior, Kyle Mason who was first past the post taking the Juniors crown edging out the glandular-fever returning Kai Hammond who won the Opens.
Kyle, who is 15, said the field pushed hard at the start on the first lap but he put his head down and took off at the 850 meter mark and was never headed.
The Wanda pair were not far ahead of another fellow club runner, the 2006 and 2007 Australian U19 Champion and ex-professional triathlete Michael Fox, who is making a comeback in the 2km again for the first time for 15 years.
After multiple World Champion Ali Najeems retirement Fox will surely be a handy relay partner for Wanda SLSC going into the 2023 Aussies partnering with 2022 Australian Champion Kai Hammond.
In the male juniors Owen Lovell Ward put in a great performance leading home the Nipper field with Lilly Malachino taking the U12 girls crown.
The relays were super competitive with clubs coming from as far as Umina.
The standout relay was that of Marcus Keyes and Austin Martinus who who beat the U14 Australian Champion team from last season.
Returning from injury, it was good to have an appearance from Chloe Gentle who looked quite strong in the 2x1km relay and all the Master competitors, sweating it out, fighting the aging process, taking on the youth.
Race organiser Jock Campbell said that after Covid SLSC NSW asked him to put on some beach events.
"Its a much needed distance running only carnival and is a good warm up going into state and Aussies."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.