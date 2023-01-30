St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Runners back on the beach

John Veage
By John Veage
January 31 2023 - 8:00am
The Wanda trio of Kyle Mason, Michael Fox and Kai Hammond during the Australia Day 2km beach run championships. Picture John Veage

Serious beach runners like nothing better then kicking off Australia Day with a race, and conditions were perfect early Thursday morning at Wanda Beach for the Australia Day 2km Beach Championships.

