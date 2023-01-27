The Sharks are throwing their support behind NRL Wheelchair with a Come n Try event to help launch a new sporting partnership.
To be held on February 11 at the Anzac Oval Youth and Recreation Centre in Engadine, the Come n Try event encourages people to take part or watch what is an inclusive recreational activity, one which promotes fun, fitness and self-development while fostering good sportsmanship in a safe, positive environment.
The Come n Try day and Sharks sporting partnership with NRL Wheelchair has been made possible due to funding provided by Sharks Have Heart and Sharks at Kareela through the ClubGRANTS program.
Local Sutherland Shire resident Liam Luff is an NRL Wheelchair athlete who is a passionate Sharks fan.
A member of the Australian Skyring Wheelaroos team at last year's World Cup, Liam and teammates will be present, along with Sharks NRL squad members who will also support the day. Info: Sharks.com.au
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.