A "stunning coastal home" at Cronulla, which has been hired for photo shoots by big name companies, is going to auction on February 18 if not sold beforehand.
Qantas, Best & Less and Woman's Weekly are among brands that have used the property belonging to Lauren and Trent Gocher at 72 Glaisher Parade, near Salmon Haul.
Agents Melissa Hatheier and Matt Callagahan, from Matt Callaghan Property, are selling the "superbly renovated, multi-level family home".
Prospective buyers have been given a price guide of $3.9 million to $4.2 million.
Ms Hatheier said the property was advertised on several websites as a potential location for commercial photos.
"As listing agents, we see this as a positive feature when selling this stunning home," she said.
"The fact that it has been used as a location for household brand names such as Qantas and Women's Weekly further validates the quality and desirability of the offering.
"It also provides the option of a side income all set up for the new owners."
Lauren Gocher said she and her husband bought the property three years ago but, with the arrival of two babies since then, had outgrown it.
"I have my own fashion label SNDYS, and I hire houses at times to do my shoots," Ms Gocher said.
"When we bought this house, I saw the potential for it to be used in this way and there weren't a lot of people in this area doing it."
Ms Gocher said they hired their home one or twice a month.
"Obviously there is the extra income, but I think it is also really nice that people like your house so much and want to use it," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
