Thousands celebrate Lunar New Year

Thousands braved the heat at Hurstville yesterday to celebrate Lunar New Year.
They were there to welcome Year of the Rabbit which in the Chinese Zodiac symbolises longevity, peace and prosperity.
Forest Road was the scene of Lion dancers, marching bands and food stalls while the God of Prosperity circulated through the crowds handing out red packets for good luck.
Ory, the new year rabbit, welcomed visitors with open arms into the Hurstville CBD with a meditation pose that symbolises connection with health and inner peace.
This is the 20th year that Lunar New Year has been celebrated at Hurstville and it is believed to be one of the largest festivals of its kind outside of the Sydney CBD.
The Lunar New Year Festival was presented by Georges River Council in partnership with SBS.
