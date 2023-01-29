Update
The man who died after being caught in a rip at Shelly Beach, Cronulla on Saturday is being hailed as a hero.
9 News reported Talitiga Taupau, a 44-year-old father of six from Sydney's west, jumped into the water in an effort to save two other men, who were strangers to him, who had been caught in the rip.
Mr Taupau was the uncle of NRL star Marty Taupau, who has moved this season to the Brisbane Broncos from the Manly Sea Eagles.
"It's really sad that this has obviously happened but he will never be forgotten for his actions," Marty Taupau told 9 News.
Earlier
Members of the public went to the aid of the three swimmers in the surf tragedy at unpatrolled Shelly Beach, Cronulla on Saturday.
There was a similar brave response from members of the "surfing and coastal community" in at least two rescues at North Cronulla beach outside patrol hours in the last three weeks.
About 2pm on Saturday, a man died and another was taken to St George Hospital in a serious condition after they were caught in a rip while swimming on the rocks at Shelly Beach.
A third man also got into trouble, but made it to shore.
A police spokeswoman said the deceased man was aged 44 and from Sydney's western suburbs
Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club captain Scott Jackson told the Leader, "We believe three members of the general public, who were unrelated to the men, went to help".
"Our original report was that there were six people in the water," he said.
A Surf Life Saving Sydney jet ski and council lifeguard jet ski, which had both been patrolling near Cronulla, rushed to the scene.
The jet ski riders pulled two men from the water, and CPR was performed, before they were taken to Cronulla beach where paramedics were waiting. One man could not be revived.
Shelly Beach, which is largely rocks, is not a normal surfing area, even for board riders.
Conditions became dangerous on Saturday after the swell picked up mid-morning, pushing in from the north and creating a rip as the water rushed back to the ocean.
Scott Jackson said surf conditions and the large number of swimmers on Saturday were a challenge on all beaches in Bate Bay, but lifesavers and lifeguards had worked together to manage patrolled areas successfully.
On Australia Day eve, Sutherland Shire Council lifeguards highlighted help provided outside patrol hours by members of the community in recent rescues at North Cronulla beach.
"North Cronulla beach currently has a large rip/dangerous current in the centre of the beach," they posted on Instagram.
"The beach has been closed all week due to this public safety hazard and risk.
"There have been numerous rescues and near misses both during patrol hours and also after hours (we would like to thank our surfing and coastal community for helping here).
"Please do not swim at this location, especially after hours. Lifeguards are urging everyone to swim during patrolled hours and swim between the red and yellow flags at all times. No Flags = No Swim."
It is understood one rescue took place about 8pm on Thursday January 12 when two men were taken out in a rip. A board rider and three other men without boards went to their aid and brought them safely to shore.
The rescue was challenging and some of those involved swallowed a lot of seawater.
Paramedics treated the rescued swimmers.
Another incident occurred about 7.15pm on Monday January 23 when board riders, including Harrison Martin and Kirk Jenkins, saved four men who became caught in a rip.
"One of the guys was trying to grab one of the surfers and pull him down," said a source with knowledge of the incident.
Several ambulances attended. CPR was applied to one man on the beach.
On Wednesday January 25, a media conference was held at Elouera beach to hammer home the message of swimming only at patrolled beaches and within the flags.
Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steve Pearce said volunteer lifesavers and council lifeguards would be out in force over the following four days.
"But if we can't see you, we can't save you - please swim at a patrolled location between the red and yellow flags," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
