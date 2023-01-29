When Sutherland won the toss and elected to bowl at Glenn McGrath oval on Saturday they knew they were in for a big day.
Their round 12 two day game against Eastern Suburbs had been shortened to 120 overs in one day after the wicket was damaged by rain.
With temperatures hitting the 30's the Sutherland bowlers made it hard for the opposition to get runs and at the 50 over mark had them trapped at 5/130 runs with only batsman Angus Robson causing problems - Robson batting all day for his 115 not out in a score of 7-d/242 after 68 overs.
Sutherland's Kent County Pro import Jack Leaning did the damage with the ball taking four wickets for 82 runs and bowling for a third of the day - Andrew Ritchie took 2/30 in his 14 overs.
The home side started badly when opener Kobe Ross fell for a duck leaving them 1/0 and when Jarryd Biviano fell for eight it was 3/40 and they had a lot of work to do.
All rounder Learning was then joined by Captain Thomas Doyle and the pair settled in and punished the Easts attack with Leaning left not out on 102 when Sutherland claimed the points after 49.3 overs.
Doyle's 96 runs off 120 balls left them needing only 21 runs to claim victory with two overs to spare.
The captain said it was good to put on a partnership with Jack.
"It was the sort of wicket that if you got in you could put on a strong partnership.
"We had started strongly with the ball and Jack had a good day all round.
"We are travelling in the right direction-we have a good team," he said.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.