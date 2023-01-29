St George Illawarra fullback Cody Ramsey has been ruled out of the entire 2023 season due to illness.
The Dragons confirmed on Wednesday the 22-year-old will not be returning to the NRL this year after he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis late last year.
The Molong product will need to take the year off to recover from multiple bowel surgeries, however the club is hopeful the fullback will return to the game in coming seasons.
Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Haran said Cody was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel condition, in late 2022 which required an extended stay in hospital.
"Unfortunately, this ultimately required significant bowel surgery. This surgery was successful, however it will require multiple follow-up procedures over the coming season.
"This means that Cody won't be available to play NRL in the 2023 season.
"Our focus will be on Cody's medical rehabilitation and wellbeing in the first phase.
"He's been in and around training with the players and coaches recently and is having a hugely positive impact on all of us at the club.
"Cody is a great character who is one of the most passionate, popular and respected members of our club and will have a significant impact on the success of the team over the coming season." he said
The Dragons kick of their pre season on Saturday February 11 with a first up game against the English Saints (St Helens) at WIN Stadium - this will be no easy task as the visitors prepare for the World Club Challenge.
St Helens are coming to Wollongong with the wind in their sails after winning the 2022 Super League Betfred premiership.
The visitors are stacked with English internationals like James Roby, Jack Welsby, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees and Tommy Makinson. Plus, familiar names like Konrad Hurrell, Will Hopoate, Sione Mata'utia, Agnatius Paasi and Curtis Sironen.
With a fireworks display at half time and a NSW Cup trial match (Dragons v Roosters) before the main game which kicks off at 8.05pm its a night for the whole family.
The St Helens trial marks the Dragons first hit out of 2023 and there's plenty to look out for.
New recruits Zane Musgrove and Jacob Liddle will get their first chance to wear the Red V plus plenty of promising young guns will be looking to impress.
Dragons, utility Jayden Sullivan suffered a new hamstring injury and is likely to miss the club's match against St Helens but remains a chance to face the Rabbitohs in the Charity Shield a week later.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.