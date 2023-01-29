St George and Sutherland hospitals have welcomed the latest group of young, ambitious and skilled junior doctors to the wards.
The new interns who begin their medical careers within the local health district have been going through their rounds, all while adding value to an overall staffing boost across NSW public hospitals.
They are among about 1100 interns who are starting work in hospitals this year. It's a record intake, more than any other state or territory.
The interns, who completed their medical degree, are required to complete a supervised year of practice before they become independent practitioners.
The new doctors starting their internship will be entering a training program with networked hospitals throughout the state, providing formal and on-the-job training.
They receive two-year contracts to rotate between metropolitan, regional and rural hospitals to ensure the diversity of their experience. They also rotate across different specialties during the intern year, including surgery, medicine and emergency medicine.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the new medical graduates were ready to launch rewarding careers in health, working with and learning from NSW's experienced and highly skilled medical staff.
"These new doctors have chosen a very rewarding career path and during their internships will build their skills and gain diverse experience across a range of medical specialties," he said.
"They will also be a tremendous boost to their colleagues already in the hospitals - our dedicated health staff who have performed remarkably during a very challenging three years."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.