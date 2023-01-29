Country music duo, Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley are heading to Brass Monkey Cronulla On February 23 for their Country Music, You and Beer Tour, which is also the title track for their new single released on February 3.
New songs, new stories and the same two ratbags, McClymont and Eckersley hit the road again in 2023 with their brand new show.
It was always going to be special when two of Australia's finest singer-songwriters announced they were teaming up to release their first album in 2018, country artists, and husband and wife duo, Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley released their debut album Adam and Brooke in 2018, charting at number one on the ARIA Country Album chart and gained the duo four Golden Guitar nominations and an ARIA nomination.
After what was a confusing and slow couple of years with COVID-19 he couple hit the ground running in early 2022 as the world woke up again.
March 2022 saw the duo embark on their 'Roll On Baby' tour, while still riding the wave of their first single from their second album 'Star Of The Show' reaching number one on the iTunes Single and Video Chart after Brooke performed it on Network 10's 2022 season of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! (where she was runner-up) and their second single 'Roll On Baby' peaked at number three on Country Airplay Chart, and their latest release 'Memory Lane' is fast climbing the charts and becoming a fan favourite at live shows and was also featured on Channel 10's The Living Room and Studio 10.
With more singles and an album release in the near future the duo have no plans of slowing down and are making the most of getting back on the road.
McClymont is one third of top-selling award-winning Australian country music trio The McClymonts. With more than 175,000 album sales, two ARIA Awards, 11 Golden Guitar Awards, a CMA (USA) Award, an APRA Award and four number one ARIA Country Albums, the McClymonts are a dominant female group in Australian Country Music with major success from hits such as "Kick It Up", "Wrapped Up Good" and "I've Got This".
Eckerlsey has won two Golden Guitar Awards: the first in 2015 for New Talent of the Year and then in 2016 in the category Group or Duo of the Year for his group the Adam Eckersley Band. Their debut album 'The First Album' debuted Top five on ARIA Country Chart with 'The Second Album' debuting number seven on the ARIA Country Chart. He was also recognized for his songwriting winning the APRA Award for Country Work of the Year (2015) and an Honourable Mention in the International Songwriting Competition in 2014.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
