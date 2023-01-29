St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Country music duo Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley are heading to Brass Monkey Cronulla

January 30 2023 - 9:00am
Country music duo, Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley are heading to Brass Monkey Cronulla. Picture supplied

Country music duo, Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley are heading to Brass Monkey Cronulla On February 23 for their Country Music, You and Beer Tour, which is also the title track for their new single released on February 3.

