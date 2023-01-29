March 2022 saw the duo embark on their 'Roll On Baby' tour, while still riding the wave of their first single from their second album 'Star Of The Show' reaching number one on the iTunes Single and Video Chart after Brooke performed it on Network 10's 2022 season of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! (where she was runner-up) and their second single 'Roll On Baby' peaked at number three on Country Airplay Chart, and their latest release 'Memory Lane' is fast climbing the charts and becoming a fan favourite at live shows and was also featured on Channel 10's The Living Room and Studio 10.