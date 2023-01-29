A strong cast of young performers from St George and Sutherland Shire will grace the stage this year for the upcoming show, Joseph, which opens on February 11 at the Capitol Theatre.
Described as "absolutely jubilant" by Time Out, a "musical theatre spectacular" by The Age and a "joyous night out", this one should not be missed.
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's dazzling new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat arrives with much anticipation.
The overwhelming wave of critical and audience acclaim the production received during its Melbourne season, this multi-award winning show will delight as it heads to Sydney.
The dream cast is led by Paulini as The Narrator, Euan Fistrovic Doidge stars as Joseph, and Trevor Ashley in the role of Pharaoh.
This reimagined production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat enjoyed two sell out seasons at the London Palladium and boasts pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door to Me, and Go Go Go Joseph.
Told entirely through song with the help of The Narrator leading us through the story, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The production is directed by Laurence Connor (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), choreographed by Joann M Hunter (School of Rock), with music supervision by John Rigby.
One of the young cast members, Bexley North's Chloe Delle-Vedove, recently played Jane Banks in Mary Poppins and Young Anna in Frozen.
Tickets from $59 online at josephthemusical.com.au
Wednesday to Saturday at 7.30pm; Sat at 2pm; Sun 1pm and 6.30pm
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
