Defending champion Harrison Crowe fell to Abel Eduard who pulled the big surprise to win the New South Wales Amateur finals at Pennant Hills last week.
Eduard, a member at Kingston Heath in Melbourne, had never been in a major amateur final but seemed far from daunted, even playing the red-hot Crowe.
The powerhouse pair traded blows throughout the first 18, despite neither having much luck with the putter.
Attempting to become only the 10th player to defend the men's state amateur crown, Crowe simply couldn't buy a putt to kickstart one of his customary charges.
"I made nothing, but that's not to take away from Abel, he played some great shots out there," Crowe said.
"But even on the holes I won, most of them were conceded and I just never really got the feel or the vision of the ball going in the hole with the putter.
"But the winner of these things always plays well late and that's exactly what Abel did, so you just shake hands and say, `Well played'."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
