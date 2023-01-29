St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Crowe concedes title

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 9:30am
Abel Eduard won the NSW Amateur finals at Pennant Hills over Crowe

Defending champion Harrison Crowe fell to Abel Eduard who pulled the big surprise to win the New South Wales Amateur finals at Pennant Hills last week.

