The Sunset Cultural Ceremony at the Burnum Burnum Sanctuary, Woronora kicked off Australia Day events in Sutherland Shire.
The ceremony, which included dance, music, yarning circles, workshops, art stalls and displays, was presented by local Aboriginal elders with Sutherland Shire Council support.
It was designed to acknowledge that, for First Nations Peoples, Australia Day carries different connotations.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said it was heartening to see "so many people embrace the opportunity to join in an open forum to show respect, reflect and remember our community's long-standing history".
"This occasion speaks to our goal to nurture key community partnerships, promote reconciliation, and strengthen relationships and connections across the community, and I thank all who were a part of it."
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre posted on its Facebook page it was "wonderful to see so many people" at the ceremony "recognising and celebrating Indigenous culture. Such a positive atmosphere, and lots of families and kids having a great time".
The post said the event allowed people the opportunity to "pay respect to the Traditional Custodians of this Land, the Dharawal people, who have cared and continue to care for country."
Comments included "Such a great event. Thank you to the local Indigenous community for such beautiful ceremonial dancing and to Uncle for explaining the meaning. Great turn up. Very respectful positive vibe. As it should be".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
