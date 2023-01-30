St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

'Heartening' turnout for Sunset Cultural Ceremony in shire on Australia Day eve

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
January 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Sunset Cultural Ceremony at the Burnum Burnum Sanctuary, Woronora kicked off Australia Day events in Sutherland Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.