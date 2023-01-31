Northies Cronulla Hotel has applied for modified security requirements in line with a change of focus from entertainment to food.
Under the existing consent given by Sutherland Shire Council, a minimum of four uniformed security staff must be on duty on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and public holidays.
The security personnel are required to patrol the area in the vicinity, including car parks, Dunningham Park and the immediate adjoining residential area.
The hotel has applied to modify the consent to reduce the minimum number of security personnel from four to two on those nights.
"It is proposed that additional contracted security guards will be engaged, if deemed necessary, on days and at times where live entertainment is being provided and in consultation with the [Police] Local Liquor Licensing Command," the application stated.
The hotel said the present requirement "creates a significant cost burden on the current business without any real need for the security staff arising from the business being conducted".
"When this condition was introduced, the hotel was, on particular days, operating as a Place of Public Entertainment," the application said.
"The hotel is now predominantly a food-focussed venue, serving tourists and visitors to Cronulla.
"The applicant seeks consent to operate the hotel in accordance with a new plan of management, which has more relevant consideration for all aspects of the current operation of the hotel including trading hours, security management provisions, responsible service of alcohol, complaints procedures and acoustic amenity."
The application said the the licensee had been "engaged in constructive dialogue with the NSW Police - Local Liquor Licencing Command, who have offered their general support for the proposed altered security arrangements at the hotel, including a reduction in the minimum number of security staff to be on duty at the hotel on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and on public holidays".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.