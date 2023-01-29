St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NPL local derby to kick off season

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated January 30 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockdale Ilinden FC make their 2023 season start against newly promoted St George City FA at Penshurst Park on Saturday. Picture John Veage

The 2023 National Premier Leagues Men's and Football NSW Leagues 1 and 2 Men's competitions have been launched ahead of the kick off on Friday, February 3 .

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.