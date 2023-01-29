The 2023 National Premier Leagues Men's and Football NSW Leagues 1 and 2 Men's competitions have been launched ahead of the kick off on Friday, February 3 .
Rockdale Ilinden FC play their first game on Saturday in a local derby with the newly promoted St George City FA at 7pm at Penshurst Park.
The theme for this year is "Support Your Local Club", and Football NSW CEO John Tsatsimas anticipates a memorable season ahead.
"2023 promises to be one of the biggest and most exciting seasons yet," he said.
"2023 will see the introduction of a playoff for promotion and relegation; the highest possible stakes on the line, which only adds to the drama and suspense this season will bring.
"Our message is clear, get out and support your local NSW NPL clubs."
Rockdale hosted its launch at their Ilinden Sports Centre to a full house as the players and new coaching staff were introduced to sponsors and supporters.
This season sees a 30 round 16 team competition with four new teams joining the league - and this year the winner is decided by first past the post.
Rockdale's Jaden Casella has big hopes for Season 2023, as the team prepare to make a strong start on the new-look competition.
Casella - a star of the club's final run in 2020 - returned in 2022 following a stint with the Central Coast Mariners, slotting 7 goals in 22 games.
The club's campaign fell short, and he said the lack of finals football will actually spur Rockdale onto grander targets in 2023.
"The dynamic of the league has completely changed because you're not focusing on the top five anymore," he said. "Now the focus is first-past-the-post, so I think it just means everyone has to be going for it across the full 30 rounds to get the results to finish on top."
Casella has been impressed by the work being done by new Senior Coach Paul Dee and his Assistant Coach Nick Stavroulakis.
"This year the focus has been on bringing in more young talent, and we're all looking to make a difference in improving results.
"The focus has been on making sure we're gelling. We've been getting stronger and stronger every week, so we're ready to go hard in Round One."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
