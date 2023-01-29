Sutherland Acoustic Folk Club is gearing up for more melodies this year, following 2022's encouraging year, with regulars returning and audiences building as the months went on.
The first concert of the year will be February 7 at 7.30pm at Tradies Gymea. Featured artist is Australian singer Pat Drummond. The entertaining performer will sing stories about his life on the road with great humour and morality.
His highly original music crosses the genres of country, folk and rock 'n' roll and his musical career spans four decades. Based at Leura in the Blue Mountains, his style is a cross between song writing and journalism. His well-documented songs about real people and places are drawn from interviews gathered on his erratic tours across Australia.
The Sao Song was probably the track which first brought Drummond to national prominence. It was catchy enough to make airplay lists across the nation, and thoughtful enough to impress critics Ian Macnamara, Philip Adams and Bruce Elder.
Although well known for his comic repertoire, and his work with the multi - Award Winning Bush Poetry/Comedy troupe, The Naked Poets, it has been the 'power punch' lyric writing in songs such as Who Is that Refugee?, The Road To Damascus, The Blessing, Vertelli's Wire, Who Are These People? and Somebody Else's Slides.
Winning the 2016 Songmaker Award at The Tamworth Country Music Festival for lifetime achievement in songwriting he is also an inductee into the Hands Of Fame, recipient of The Australian Independent Country Music Artist of The Year, former board member for the Country Music Association of Australia, joint winner of Male Vocal of the Year at the Australian Bush Music Festival and former grand finalist in four categories (including Album of the Year, Heritage Award and Country Song of the Year and Producer of the Year) in the Toyota CMAA Country Music Awards.
There were also international tours to New Zealand and Japan, representing Australia, and a national tour with England's premier songwriter Ralph McTell, all which have further enhanced his reputation as a formidable writer and entertainer.
He is first and foremost a communicator who writes songs about characters that are instantly recognisable - characters whose experiences reflect the lives of just about every Australian, from the sophisticated city-dwellers of the Double Bay social set to the no-nonsense bush people of The Outback.
He is at the same time, a performer with an innate sense of fun and an astonishing capacity to entertain and involve an audience, and a songwriter, whose passionate commitment to this country and its people has produced songs which are often more like one-act plays, concise and self contained; detailed social snapshots of ordinary Australians caught in the act of living.
The songs are word portraits of actual people whose courage, humour and endurance have formed the basis of Australia's national character. Old friends who meet by chance, lovers who have lost their keys to each other, highway patrolmen, hitch hikers, politicians, pensioners, prisoners, taxi drivers, timber workers, teachers and bushmen give us a brief glimpse of Australasia through their eyes.
Add irresistible audience participation songs including The Philip Song, 40 into 24, and Marilyn Monroe was a size 14 and If I Die Before Keith Richards I'll Be Pissed Off To The Max, and you have a show that leaves people humming for weeks after it's over.
Neither a country or city performer in the traditional sense, Drummond's appeal seems to cross barriers. With success at folk festivals, country festivals, arts festivals, pubs, clubs and community concerts has demonstrated, he draws his fans from people of very different ages and social backgrounds. His songs deal with fundamental human values - integrity, honesty, fortitude, independence, and enterprise, and are often funny, sometimes angry, but always hopeful and they are mirrors in which your audiences will see at least a little of themselves.
Cronulla country music star Luke O'Shea said of him, "It will take generations for most of us, as writers, to catch up to where Pat Drummond has been. No matter which course you take through this wild music industry, at the end of every path you will find Pat's mark on the tree."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.