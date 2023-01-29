Winning the 2016 Songmaker Award at The Tamworth Country Music Festival for lifetime achievement in songwriting he is also an inductee into the Hands Of Fame, recipient of The Australian Independent Country Music Artist of The Year, former board member for the Country Music Association of Australia, joint winner of Male Vocal of the Year at the Australian Bush Music Festival and former grand finalist in four categories (including Album of the Year, Heritage Award and Country Song of the Year and Producer of the Year) in the Toyota CMAA Country Music Awards.

