Ken Warburton's father used to say to him, "Son, don't ever think you can't make a difference in this world".
The Burraneer resident recalled the advice after he was honoured on Australia Day as the 2023 Sutherland Shire Citizen of the Year for his passionate advocacy and fundraising for people with disability.
Mr Warburton is the founder and director of the annual Pre WWII-Car Show, which raises funds for shire-based disability services organisation Sylvanvale.
The car show has raised more than $120,000 and in 2022 more than 5000 people attended.
The disability cause is close to Mr Warburton's heart. His sister Carol was born with an intellectual disability after their mother contracted German Measles during pregnancy.
Norma and Allan Warburton worked with other parents to establish a support group in the Baptist church hall at Sutherland in 1947. It grew into the Handicapped Children Centre of NSW and is now known as Sylvanvale.
Carol lived in a Sylvanvale group home until her death at 75 three years ago, Norma passed away in 2012 and Allan five years prior.
Ken Warburton vividly remembers the struggles of his and other disability families who "didn't have enough money to rub two copper coins together".
He also recalls a time when disability wasn't understood or accepted in the way it is today.
"I got into so many fights because people would have a go at my sister," he recalled. "They were hard days."
Mr Warburton said he had been involved with "this wonderful organisation" his entire life.
"I help out wherever I can, volunteering my time and energy to support people with a disability to reach their potential," he said.
Today, Sylvanvale supports 750 people and has 40 group homes.
Mr Warburton, a trained motor mechanic who worked as a Qantas international flight attendant for 34 years, founded the Pre WWII-Car Show in 2015.
The event was held in Cronulla mall before moving last year to the larger Flora Street, Sutherland council car park.
It has traditionally been held in March, but will be on September 17 this year.
Mr Warburton expects to have 150 Classic Vintage motor vehicles built before 1939 on show for admirers "to feel, touch and smell".
"The Sylvanvale board were sceptical when I suggested the fund raising idea, but eight years later we have a very successful show," he said.
Mr Warburton owns 14 vintage vehicles, accumulated over many years.
"I am a car man," he said. "As soon as I retired, I was back playing with my cars."
His "baby" is a 1931 Model A Ford 2 door Tudor sedan, which was burnt out when he bought it in 2012. A total reconstruction followed.
Mr Warburton and the category winners in the shire's Citizen of the Year were presented with their awards at Australia Day celebrations held at Cronulla.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
