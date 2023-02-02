St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our Places

Three sets of Kindergarten twins begin at Caringbah Public School

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caringbah Public School welcomes three sets of twins into Kindergarten in 2023; Jacinta and Gemma, Harry and Amelia and Ronnie and Sailor. Picture by Chris Lane

Sister sister, brother sister, brother sister.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.