Sister sister, brother sister, brother sister.
If that's a bit of a tongue twister, then it's a good thing these siblings aren't mirror images of each other.
Three sets of non-identical twins are starting Kindergarten at Caringbah Public School this year. It's quite rare, principal Susan Oliveri said.
"We have about 52 in Kindy this year, which is a standard number for us, but we haven't had twins for a couple of years," she said.
"They also all have siblings already at the school, which gives them security knowing they have been to the school before and are familiar with new faces for reassurance. Our youngest twins, a boy and girl, have two older brothers here, so they will be telling us what to do".
Teachers allow siblings to be placed in the same class if that's what the parents want, Mrs Oliveri said.
"Often we speak to the families about what they want us to do, whether they want them together or in separate classrooms," she said.
"Usually parents want them separated to build their independence, but it depends on the kids."
Before their first day on February 6, she has been busy preparing Kindy packs with a chocolate Baci kiss and tissue for the newest arrivals.
"We've written them a little poem and it says, please don't worry about me, I promise I will be OK. I'll be busy making friends and having fun at play, so wipe away your tears. Here's a kiss from me to you, I'll be fine, go and enjoy your day and I will see you this afternoon.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
