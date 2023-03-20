A Miranda-based support service for young people is boosting resilience within the community in a simple yet effective way.
Project Youth, which helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Sutherland Shire feel connected and safe through free education, employment and housing programs, is driving a new initiative.
With funding from IMB Bank Community Foundation, the organisation has created therapeutic 'recovery and resilience' packs, designed to help troubled youth maintain self-care when they are not directly participating in programs with a youth support worker.
The boxes contain activities to help with trauma. Items include a journal, pen, book, fidget tool, recipes and nutrition information, therapy worksheets, colouring book and pencils, headphones and an eye mask.
The packs were developed in consultation with young people directly. In late 2022, the Project Youth team and volunteers distributed the first round of packs to those participating in the Emotional Well-Being course.
These packs support young people who are affected by mental health, substance misuse, abuse, neglect, homelessness, and helps those in the youth justice system.
Project Youth Chief Executive Jodie Darge, said the boxes helped young people with the ability to self-regulate - an essential skill needed for healing in order to have confidence and be able to sustain employment.
"This is particularly crucial for when young people are not in an environment with trained workers who can hold them in a safe space," she said.
"It's important for us that young people have support when they are not with a worker. We might see them for one hour a week but there are thousands of hours where they are on their own at home. A lot of the young people we support are living at home alone and don't have many connections. If they get anxious or upset, we don't want them to distract themselves, but rather learn to understand their emotions by simply making a cup of tea and just being present. It's simple thing that can really re-ground people.
"It's not just about helping them get a job or housing, but helping them connect to self and have those other anchors in life to help them cope."
Ms Darge said the full effects of post-COVID-19 and its effects on young people, was still being realised, including the ongoing demands on community services.
"It's a major concern for us," she said. "Some can't afford to go to GP because they don't bulk bill. Society is not set up for people who have faced immense disadvantage. Charities have to broaden their scope to fill the gaps but the government has to take some of that responsibility. We see the reality every day. People who hold the purse strings don't see it.
"The reason we exist is to support those who have fallen through every other gap in the system, whether its school, a social service or family. They need someone to catch them, and we pride ourselves on reconnecting them and finding that hope for their future."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.