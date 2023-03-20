"It's important for us that young people have support when they are not with a worker. We might see them for one hour a week but there are thousands of hours where they are on their own at home. A lot of the young people we support are living at home alone and don't have many connections. If they get anxious or upset, we don't want them to distract themselves, but rather learn to understand their emotions by simply making a cup of tea and just being present. It's simple thing that can really re-ground people.

