Project Youth Miranda distributes recovery and resilience packs to disadvantaged youth

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 20 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:30pm
Project Youth Miranda is driving a new initiative that delivers recovery and resilience packs to disadvantaged youth, to support young people when they aren't directly linked to programs run by youth workers. Picture supplied; Dermot Carlin

A Miranda-based support service for young people is boosting resilience within the community in a simple yet effective way.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

