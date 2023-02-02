A sparkling outdoor space for staff, patients and families has been officially completed and opened at St George Hospital.
The major project - new playground and gardens, were open for use this week, and there to give the tick of approval were some very excited children from Lorikeet Childcare Centre, Kogarah.
The renovation was championed from the start by Hurstville Rotary, which has a long-standing relationship with St George Hospital, mainly providing medical support equipment to departments and wards.
Banks MP David Coleman granted Hurstville Rotary $400,000 for the project. Also in attendance to see the work come into fruition was Rotary District Governor Janice Hall.
Jan Gartrell of Hurstville Rotary, said the end date was long time coming.
"It is so good to finally have it finished, it's just brilliant. We started in 2015. That's when we had a meeting with Fairy Sparkle. It has been very delayed by COVID-19 after the opening of the first stage in the children's ward," she said. "That was mostly financed by the Rotary Club with [Oatley MP] Mark Coure and George's River Council, adding to help with the total $270,000."
Mrs Gartrell said many patients attended the official opening.
"There were people from the oncology ward, they moved them out with their drip stands, there were people in wheelchairs," she said.
"After the hard COVID-19 years, it will also be a place for the hospital staff to re-charge, and apparently a lot of the doctors have their meetings out there, and the kids can go out there and play. Now we are looking for a new project."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
