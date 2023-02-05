St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

2023 NSW Women of the Year Award finalists announced

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 8:30am
Associate Professor Jodie Ward, the Program Lead - National DNA Program for Unidentified and Missing Persons; Australian Federal Police is a NSW Woman of the Year finalist. Picture by Chris Lane

Some of the state's most inspiring women have been named as finalists in the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards, and one of them is Heathcote's Jodie Ward.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

