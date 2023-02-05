Some of the state's most inspiring women have been named as finalists in the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards, and one of them is Heathcote's Jodie Ward.
She is up for the NSW Woman of Excellence Award, which is given to a role model who has excelled in her chosen field, has affected lasting change and is an inspiration to others.
A forensic DNA specialist, Dr Ward said she was proud to be recognised for the progress being made by an Australian-first program to resolve decades-old unidentified and missing persons cases through the application of advanced forensic science techniques.
"There are approximately 750 unidentified human remains and 2500 long-term missing persons in Australia," she said.
"In 2020, we established the AFP National DNA Program for Unidentified and Missing Persons to assist state and territory police with the identification of some of these unknown deceased persons, scientifically link them to known missing persons and provide answers to their families.
"I feel privileged to be able to lead this impactful program, and my team of exceptional forensic scientists, dedicated to reuniting these nameless Australians with the families missing them".
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the 34 females were making a significant impact across the board, from science to education, health, industry, culture and community.
"I'm always inspired by the calibre of women nominated for these awards and the outstanding contributions they are making in their communities across the state," Mrs Taylor said.
"There were almost 400 nominations, showcasing incredible women from all walks of life who are championing positive change. These finalists are an inspiration to us all and it's wonderful to see them getting the recognition they deserve. You are all incredible individuals who make enormous contributions to our communities."
Winners are announced on March 9 during NSW Women's Week.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.